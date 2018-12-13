South Africa's Group Five gets interest for parts of business

Dec 13 (Reuters) - South African construction firm Group Five Ltd has received interest from a number of parties for various parts of its business as it explores selling some assets, it said on Thursday.

Group Five’s board is considering the approaches, said the company, which this week hired a new chief financial officer with experience in restructuring and asset sales.

The company, whose shares have lost nearly all their value this year, has been cutting jobs and closing loss-making divisions amid stagnant economic growth low public infrastructure spending. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)