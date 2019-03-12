UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Group Five in business rescue after lenders pull plug

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South African builder Group Five filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, citing a cash crunch after lenders refused to provide additional funding.

Group Five, one of the biggest names in South Africa’s construction industry, has struggled to make money for years in an industry squeezed by stagnant economic growth and a pullback in infrastructure spending by the government and private sector.

Its cash flow problems were exacerbated late last year when Ghana’s Cenpower Generation Company made a $62 million claim over a delay to a power plant in the west African country. The project has since been terminated.

“It appears to be reasonably unlikely that the company will be able to pay all of its debts as they fall due and payable within the immediately ensuing six months,” Group Five said in a statement.

“As a result, the board of directors of Group Five and G5 Construction have resolved to place each of these companies into business rescue.”

South Africa’s business rescue law, similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings in the United States, allows a financially distressed to temporarily delay creditors’ claims against it or its assets.

Group Five shares were suspended on the Johannesburg’s bourse. (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing Tiisetso Motsoeneng and David Evans)