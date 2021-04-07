Growing rate gap with Big Law highlights midsize firms' 'cost-value proposition' - report

Midsize law firms banked fewer billable hours in 2020, thanks to the pandemic weighing on demand for much of the year. But a combination of lower expenses and moderately higher rates helped boost profitability and positioned midsize firms well for 2021 and beyond, according to a new report Wednesday.

The 2021 Report on the State of the Midsize Legal Market from the Thomson Reuters Institute found that demand overall dropped by 1.9% last year, with bankruptcy the only growth practice for the segment.

