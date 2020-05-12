Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 12, 2020 / 3:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer- Bloomberg News

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has made an offer to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are currently in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2LoVtoS)

Ride-hailing company Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

