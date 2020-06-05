Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 5, 2020 / 5:44 PM / in an hour

Grubhub receives interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero for potential deal- CNBC

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc has received interest from at least two European companies, Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as potential acquirers, CNBC reported cnb.cx/2XBcfrR on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc in May approached reut.rs/372QS61 the online food delivery company for an all-stock deal.

Grubhub, Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Just Eat Takeaway.com declined to comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
