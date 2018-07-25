Grubhub profit more than doubles, shares jump

July 25 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company GrubHub Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by a jump in active diners.

GrubHub’s net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $30.1 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $14.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said active diners rose 70 percent to 15.58 million in the quarter, edging past analysts’ average estimate of 15.54 million diners, according to research firm FactSet.

Shares of the company were up 8.2 percent to $118.05 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)