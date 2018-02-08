GrubHub quarterly profit jumps four-fold

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by recent acquisitions and an increase in its restaurant base.

The company said it had 14.5 million active diners in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 11.5 million diners, according to research firm FactSet.

GrubHub’s net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $53.5 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $13.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)