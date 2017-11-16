FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Lotos CEO expects refining margins to fall in Nov and Dec
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 16, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's Lotos CEO expects refining margins to fall in Nov and Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JASIONKA, Poland, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run oil refiner Lotos expects its refining margins to fall in November and December compared to $8.55 per barrel reported for October, the company’s Chief Executive Marcin Jastrzebski said on Thursday.

The CEO also said that Lotos expects more crude oil supplies from the U.S. after it received the first such delivery in the company’s history earlier this month. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.