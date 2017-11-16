Poland's Lotos CEO expects refining margins to fall in Nov and Dec

JASIONKA, Poland, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run oil refiner Lotos expects its refining margins to fall in November and December compared to $8.55 per barrel reported for October, the company’s Chief Executive Marcin Jastrzebski said on Thursday.

The CEO also said that Lotos expects more crude oil supplies from the U.S. after it received the first such delivery in the company’s history earlier this month. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)