FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte 2nd-qtr net profit jumps 23 pct on broad growth
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 10:41 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte 2nd-qtr net profit jumps 23 pct on broad growth

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from chief executive)

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, one of the country's largest banks by assets, on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, propelled by growth across its divisions.

Banorte, the largest Mexican-owned bank in the country, said profit rose to 5.68 billion pesos ($313 million) during the three-month period.

The bank's active loan portfolio reached 593.9 billion pesos ($32.7 billion) in the first six months of the year, up 13 percent from the comparable period in 2016.

The bank said the results marked its seventh straight quarter of double-digit growth.

Despite the turbulent relations between the United States and Mexico following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Marcos Ramírez Miguel, the bank's chief executive, projected a confident vision for the future.

"The worst has passed and nothing happened," he said at a news conference, referring to the potential threats to Mexico's economy many had expected from the Trump administration.

The bank's share price closed at 120.86 pesos before results were released, essentially flat from the previous day.

$1 = 18.143 pesos on June 30 Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Noe Torres and Julia Love; editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.