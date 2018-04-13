FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 12:45 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Mexican breadmaker Bimbo sees better profitability, margins in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo expects to see margin expansion and increased profitability by end of 2018, Chief Financial Officer Diego Gaxiola told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The company, which has operations in 32 countries, will see its consolidated tax rate fall by 6 percentage points due to the U.S. tax reform, Gaxiola said. Bimbo’s consolidated tax rate was 53 percent at the end of 2017. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.