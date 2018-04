MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo posted first quarter net profit of 1.27 billion pesos ($69.5 million), up 28 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue increased 1.6 percent to 67.15 billion pesos, up from 66.08 billion in the same period a year ago due to “solid volumes in Mexico” and recent acquisitions over the last year, Bimbo said.