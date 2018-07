MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit fell 87 percent compared to the year-earlier quarter.

The company said net profit was 195.5 million pesos ($9.8 million) between April and June.

Bimbo in recent years has expanded into China, India and Morocco, while growing its U.S. footprint. ($1 = 19.8730 pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)