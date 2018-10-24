UPDATE 1-Mexico's Bimbo sees Q3 sales jump almost 11 pct

(Adds comments from Bimbo)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Wednesday that its third quarter sales jumped nearly 11 percent on the back of strong performance in Mexico and North America, recent acquisitions and foreign exchange fluctuations.

Bimbo said in a filing that sales rose 10.7 percent to 72.4 billion pesos while net profit grew 6.1 percent compared to the year-earlier quarter.

The company said net profit was 1.81 billion pesos ($97 million) between July and September.

Bimbo in recent years has expanded into China, India and Morocco, while growing its U.S. footprint.