a day ago
Brazil's Bom Jesus creditors approve reorganization plan -source
August 2, 2017 / 10:20 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Bom Jesus creditors approve reorganization plan -source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Creditors of Grupo Bom Jesus, a Brazilian grain producer that filed for bankruptcy protection in May, have agreed to proposed terms of a 2.6 billion reais ($835 million) debt restructuring, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

All classes of creditors voted in favor of the plan in a court in the midwestern town of Rondonópolis, the source added.

The approved reorganization plan allows the grain producer to sell assets such as farms to raise cash. Creditors can choose between debt maturities to up to 15 years or receive notes that may be repaid earlier once Bom Jesus sells assets, court documents seen by Reuters show.

Reuters first reported the proposed terms of the restructuring, which is being advised by Pantalica Partners, a year ago.

$1 = 3.1128 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler

