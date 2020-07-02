Mexico's Famsa says to miss payments on stock certificates

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa said on Thursday that due to events linked to its savings bank unit it will not carry out payment today of principal and interest on two certificados bursatiles, or stock certificates, GFAMSA 04819 and GFAMSA 06019.

On Tuesday, Mexican financial authorities said they had revoked the license of Banco Ahorro Famsa a few days after its parent company announced it was seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. (Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham Editing by Anthony Esposito)