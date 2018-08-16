FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 16, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 profit rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Grupo Financiero Galicia SA posted a net profit of 2.782 billion pesos ($96.1 million) in the second quarter of 2018, up 25 percent from the same period in 2017, the company said on Thursday.

The bank’s earnings growth lagged Argentina’s 29.5 percent annualized inflation rate through June. The group controls Argentina’s largest domestic private bank by loans and deposits, Banco Galicia. That unit’s quarterly net profit fell by 5 percent to 1.962 billion pesos.

$1 = 28.95 pesos at end of June Reporting by Luc Cohen and Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.