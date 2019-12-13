Mexico's Grupo Lala chief to join JAB beverages arm - FT

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Lala SAB de CV Chief Executive Mauricio Leyva is set to quit the company to join privately held JAB Holding Co as its senior adviser, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the move.

Leyva will join the German conglomerate, which mainly manages the fortune of billionaire Reimann family, to advise on expanding their beverages business, FT here reported.

Grupo Lala and JAB Holding were not immediately available for a comment.