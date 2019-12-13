UPDATE 1-Mexico's Grupo Lala CEO Leyva to leave after just over a year at helm

(Recasts lede with Grupo Lala statement, adds details from FT report)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Grupo Lala SAB de CV Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Leyva will step down at the end of the year, the Mexican dairy company said late Thursday, adding that board member Arquimedes Celis Ordaz will assume the role on an interim basis.

Leyva joined the dairy company in August last year from drink and brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev.

He is set to join privately held German conglomerate JAB Holding Co as its senior adviser, the Financial Times here reported, citing people with knowledge of the move.

He will join the Luxembourg-based company, which mainly manages the fortune of billionaire Reimann family, to advise on expanding their beverages business, according to the report.

“We are thrilled to have Mauricio Leyva joining us as part of the global beverage and coffee team,” JAB CEO Olivier Goudet told the newspaper.

