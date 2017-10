MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico on Thursday reported a 60 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit in the second quarter.

Net profit jumped to $557 million from $348 million in the second quarter of last year, the company said in a filing.

Revenues at the firm rose to $2.25 billion in the April-June period from $2.09 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Dave Graham)