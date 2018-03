March 26 (Reuters) - British car dealership chain Inchcape Plc said on Monday it would buy Grupo Rudelman, a Suzuki-led automotive distribution business in Costa Rica and Panama, for $284 million.

The cash- and debt-free deal will be funded by existing cash and debt facilities, Inchcape said in a statement.

Inchcape added that the deal for Grupo Rudelman, a family-run business, would also improve the group’s operating margin. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)