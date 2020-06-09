No class action in Grupo Televisa bribery case-US judge

A federal judge in Manhattan has refused to certify a shareholder class accusing Grupo Televisa SAB of concealing its scheme to bribe soccer officials to win broadcasting rights to four World Cup tournaments.

U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton said on Monday that shareholders failed to show that the disclosure of four pieces of bribery-related news caused Televisa’s stock price to fall, and did not overcome the presumption that the price was consistent with an efficient market.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MGPXyL