Mexican airline Aeromexico places 250 million pesos in bonds

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico, which operates the Mexico’s largest airline, said on Wednesday that it had completed a placement of 250 million pesos ($11.23 million) worth of bonds.

Like other airlines around the world, Aeromexico , is battling a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the bonds were placed at a price of 100 pesos each, with a fixed interest rate of 9% per year.

At the end of last month, Aeromexico said it had begun restoring some of its routes after significantly reducing its schedule. ($1 = 22.2590 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Sandra Maler)