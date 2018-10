MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and transport company Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday that net profit fell by 30 percent in the third-quarter, compared to the year earlier period.

The company reported a net profit of $339.5 million in the July-September period, compared to $488 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose slightly to $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)