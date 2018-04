MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Grupo Mexico, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, said on Wednesday that its net profit for the first quarter was $513 million, up 24.3 percent.

The company, which also has units in infrastructure and railways, said its revenue totaled $2.668 billion during the quarter from January to March. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Sheky Espejo; writing by Julia Love)