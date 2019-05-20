Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Soccer-Mexico's TV Azteca says Grupo Orlegi to take control of Atlas

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca said in a statement on Monday a deal has been reached under which Grupo Orlegi will become owner of Guadalajara-based soccer team Atlas.

Azteca, a unit of Grupo Salinas, said under the deal, the broadcaster will take a 33 percent equity stake in a unit of Grupo Orlegi, a company focused on sports and entertainment as well as business project development, according to Orlegi’s website. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

