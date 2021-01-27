GSK transfers malaria vaccine production to India's Bharat Biotech

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Wednesday it would shift production of the world’s first effective malaria vaccine to Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech, as part of efforts to scale up the development of the vaccine against the viral infection.

The agreement includes transfer of manufacturing of the protein part of the vaccine, RTS,S/AS01, while GSK will continue to supply Bharat Biotech with the adjuvant or vaccine booster for the shot, the London-listed company said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)