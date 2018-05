May 9 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc chief financial officer Simon Dingemans has decided to retire, the company said on Wednesday.

Dingemans will step down from the board in May 2019, the company said in a statement.

The board will now conduct a thorough global search both internally and externally to identify a successor, GlaxoSmithKline said. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)