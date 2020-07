July 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s GSK said on Monday it would invest 130 million pounds ($163 million) in German biotech firm CureVac for a 10% stake to work together on a novel type of vaccine that is also being tested for the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.7977 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)