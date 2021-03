Hikma, GSK end talks over potential Egypt, Tunisia assets deal

March 11 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline have ended talks over a potential buyout deal for the latter’s pharmaceutical, consumer commercialisation and manufacturing business in Egypt and its drugs business in Tunisia, the companies said on Thursday.

Hikma, which supplies generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, had said in January it was planning to buy those assets.