FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility, Britain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Shares in GSK rose more than 7% on the report. A GSK spokesman was not immediately available to comment.