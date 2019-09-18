Company News
September 18, 2019 / 8:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA panel recommends GSK's over-the-counter nicotine oral spray

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their nicotine addiction.

The panel voted 9-6 in favor of the therapy saying that its benefits outweighed its risks as a smoking cessation aid.

Each spray delivers one milligram of nicotine and is meant to be used when the customer gets an urge to smoke, within the recommended limits of 4 sprays per hour and a maximum of 64 sprays per day. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below