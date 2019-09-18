FDA panel recommends GSK's over-the-counter nicotine oral spray

Sept 18 (Reuters) - An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their nicotine addiction.

The panel voted 9-6 in favor of the therapy saying that its benefits outweighed its risks as a smoking cessation aid.

Each spray delivers one milligram of nicotine and is meant to be used when the customer gets an urge to smoke, within the recommended limits of 4 sprays per hour and a maximum of 64 sprays per day. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)