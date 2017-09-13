FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend GSK shingles vaccine
September 13, 2017 / 6:23 PM / a month ago

FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend GSK shingles vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday voted 11-0 that the safety and efficacy of GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine warrants approval for its use in adults aged 50 and over.

Panel members said Shingrix represents an improvement over Zostavax, the current marketed shingles prevention vaccine from Merck & Co.

While the FDA is not required to follow the advice of its expert panels, it typically does so, with an approval decision expected in coming weeks. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Grant McCool)

