Company News
August 22, 2019 / 6:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

GSK new HIV two-drug injection meets main goal in late-stage study

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its long-lasting two-drug regimen to treat HIV met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The needle-based HIV regimen of its drug cabotegravir and Janssen’s treatment rilpivirine, given every two months, was as effective as a monthly dose of the two drugs in maintaining viral suppression at 48 weeks, ViiV Healthcare, the London-listed company’s HIV unit said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below