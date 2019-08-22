GSK new HIV two-drug injection meets main goal in late-stage study

Aug 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its long-lasting two-drug regimen to treat HIV met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The needle-based HIV regimen of its drug cabotegravir and Janssen’s treatment rilpivirine, given every two months, was as effective as a monthly dose of the two drugs in maintaining viral suppression at 48 weeks, ViiV Healthcare, the London-listed company’s HIV unit said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)