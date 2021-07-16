GSK seeks to expand England R&D facility with new $550-mln plan

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline on Friday laid out plans to set up a new life sciences campus within its R&D site in Stevenage, England, raising 400 million pounds ($552.76 million) through the sale of some land at the facility.

The drugmaker said it expects to select a developer from the private sector later this year, and will begin work on the project in 2022. ($1 = 0.7236 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)