Aug 7 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday it named Iain Mackay chief financial officer.

Mackay is currently HSBC Holdings Plc finance director.

He will join GlaxoSmithKline on Jan. 14, 2019. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)