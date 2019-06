June 4 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had won marketing approval from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel for its Nucala drug to be self-administered to treat severe asthma.

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) cleared the drug mepolizumab, branded as Nucala, and recommended two new methods for administering the drug to patients with severe eosinophils asthma. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)