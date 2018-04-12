FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 7:13 AM / in 6 hours

GSK divests rare disease gene therapy drugs to Orchard Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday is was transferring its rare disease gene therapy drugs to Orchard Therapeutics as Chief Executive Emma Walmsley makes good on her promise to prune the drugmaker’s pharmaceuticals portfolio.

Under the deal, GSK will receive a 19.9 percent stake in unlisted Orchard and get a seat on its board. GSK will also receive financial considerations in the form of royalties and commercial milestone payments related to the acquired portfolio.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

