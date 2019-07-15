Healthcare
July 15, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

GSK's ovarian cancer treatment meets main goal in late-stage study

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday a late-stage study testing Zejula as a maintenance therapy in patients with first-line ovarian cancer showed positive headline results.

GSK agreed to buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion in December, giving it a marketed product for ovarian cancer, Zejula, which belongs to a promising class of medicines.

The drugmaker said the study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression free survival for women regardless of their biomarker status. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

