GSK boss sees no coronavirus vaccine mass-produced before mid-2021

April 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the world’s largest vaccine maker, GlaxoSmithKline, said the global push to develop an immunisation against the coronavirus would not lead to widely available products before the second half of next year.

“If things go right ... to get to scale of manufacturing in the hundreds of millions (of doses) is going to be in the second half of next year,” CEO Emma Walmsley told a media briefing after the release of first-quarter results. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edmund Blair)