Currency weighs on GlaxoSmithKline Q1 sales and earnings
April 25, 2018 / 11:08 AM / in 2 hours

Currency weighs on GlaxoSmithKline Q1 sales and earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline reported a 2 percent fall in both sales and earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday as a stronger pound offset a promising start for its new shingles vaccine Shingrix.

GSK’s adjusted earnings per share were 24.6 pence on sales of 7.22 billion pounds ($10.07 billion). Analysts, on average, had forecast 24.25 pence and 7.24 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7168 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
