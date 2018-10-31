FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

GSK beats Q3 forecasts on strong Shingrix sales, nudges up guidance

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline beat expectations with a 3 percent rise in third-quarter sales and a 10 percent rise in earnings per share on Wednesday thanks in part to strong demand for its new shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The British company reported sales of 8.09 billion pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 35.5 pence, beating consensus forecast of 8.02 billion pounds and 33.3 pence. It narrowed its forecast for full-year adjusted EPS growth to 8-10 percent, whether or not a generic competitor to Advair is launched in the United States.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

