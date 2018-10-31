GSK beats Q3 forecasts on strong Shingrix sales, nudges up guidance

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline beat expectations with a 3 percent rise in third-quarter sales and a 10 percent rise in earnings per share on Wednesday thanks in part to strong demand for its new shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The British company reported sales of 8.09 billion pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 35.5 pence, beating consensus forecast of 8.02 billion pounds and 33.3 pence. It narrowed its forecast for full-year adjusted EPS growth to 8-10 percent, whether or not a generic competitor to Advair is launched in the United States.