GSK expects full-year earnings to be at lower end of its forecast

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s GSK said on Wednesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be at the lower end of its forecast as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts vaccination rates, especially for its blockbuster shingles vaccine.
The world’s largest vaccine maker now expects 2020 profit to be at the lower end of its forecast of a 1%-4% drop, which did not include any potential impact from the coronavirus crisis.
