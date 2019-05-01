GSK first-quarter revenue beats estimates on shingles vaccine demand

May 1 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday reported a higher-than- expected 6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, boosted by the British drugmaker’s fast-growing shingles vaccine.

GSK’s turnover rose to 7.66 billion pounds ($10 billion) in the quarter from 7.22 billion pounds a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit was 30.1 pence per share in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 26.1 pence per share and turnover of 7.56 billion pounds, according to a company-provided consensus here of 11 analysts.