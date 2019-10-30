Company News
October 30, 2019

GSK lifts annual profit forecast after Q3 beat

Oct 30 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year as soaring sales of its Shingles vaccine helped offset a hit from generic competition to its blockbuster asthma drug Advair.

The drugmaker now expects full-year profit to be about flat compared to last year at constant currency, up from a previous forecast of a fall of 3% to 5%.

Turnover rose 11% to 9.39 billion pounds in the three months ended Sept. 30, a year earlier, said GSK.

Adjusted earnings were 38.6 pence per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 pence and sales of 9.02 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus here of 15 analysts.

