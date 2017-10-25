FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIV pills and new lung drugs keep GSK on track in Q3
October 25, 2017 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

HIV pills and new lung drugs keep GSK on track in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline grew sales 4 percent in the third quarter, helped by demand for new products, keeping it on track to deliver on full-year financial targets as new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley refocuses the drugs pipeline.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker reported a 3 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share to 32.5 pence on sales of 7.84 billion pounds ($10.38 billion). Analysts, on average, had forecast 31.8p and 7.88 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin)

