GSK CEO says to stay on after demerger

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley plans to stay on as leader of the company after it splits from its consumer healthcare business next year, she said on Wednesday.

“My focus is resolutely on leading us through this transformation, through a successful separation, and with momentum beyond that,” Walmsley told a news briefing when asked about her future. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Ludwig Burger Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Mark Potter)