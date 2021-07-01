Investor Elliott says GSK should consider sale of consumer health

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott urged GlaxoSmithKline to consider the sale of its consumer healthcare business, which is being listed next year.
“Any strategic opportunity for the sale of CH (consumer healthcare) should be diligently pursued and accompanied by a clear plan for how GSK will use the proceeds,” Elliott said in a letter to the GSK board, confirming it had taken a significant position in GSK.
