GlaxoSmithKline starts late-stage trial for experimental antibiotic

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it has begun a late-stage study testing its experimental antibiotic in patients with urinary tract infection and gonorrhoea, a type of sexually transmitted infection.

The antibiotic, gepotidacin, is the first of a new class of drugs and is expected to treat the two common infections caused by bacteria - identified as antibiotic resistant threats by U.S. health regulators.

Health officials across the world have called for the development of newer versions of antibiotics as the growing problem of antibiotic resistance renders some of the most commonly prescribed treatments ineffective.