April 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline plc said on Friday its treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings or sinuses met the main goals in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Nucala, was tested in patients who had a history of previous surgery and were in need of further surgery due to severe symptoms or worsening of the condition, the British drugmaker said. (bit.ly/2UZbeap) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)