March 28, 2018 / 7:20 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury's $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday overturned a U.S. jury’s verdict that required Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Wilmington, Delaware ruled that the evidence did not support the jury’s finding in June that Teva sales of a generic version of the drug caused doctors to infringe GSK’s patent. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Susan Thomas)

